Phoenix to honor late civil rights icon Calvin C. Goode

He lifted the people around him and made everyone else a little bit better, she said.

Wilcox, who was the first Hispanic women to serve on both the City Council and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said Goode was on the council when she was elected in 1982.

“He was a mentor to me and took me under his wing. We became really good colleagues and formed a strong coalition representing south, west and intercity Phoenix. We served together for a decade and were very much involved in civil rights and human rights,” Wilcox said, adding that he was unafraid to speak on behalf of the Black and Latino communities.

Several current council members and other state politicians highlighted the influence he had on their lives and work, including Arizona Democratic Party Chair Felecia Rotellini and councilmembers Carlos Garcia, Michael Nowakowski, Thelda Williams and Debra Stark.

“Mr. Goode was a soft-spoken man, but lion-hearted — an unshakeable force for progress, equality and civil rights," Democratic state Rep. Reginald Bolding said in a statement. “It is up to all of us who knew him, who loved him, or who are just learning about him, to keep that fire burning.”