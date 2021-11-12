Photos capture house in Indiana highway ditch

Bob Kasarda
, 219-548-4345
PORTAGE, Ind. — A modular building wound up in a ditch Friday alongside Interstate 94 in the area of the Bass Pro Shops store near the interchange with Ind. 249, according to the Indiana State Police.
Highway camera surveillance images from the scene showed a crane and crew attempting to remove the building early Friday afternoon.
Provided
The building carries a large "Oversize Load" banner on its rear, indicating it was was being pulled along the highway at the time it wound up in the ditch. Police did not immediately have details about how the modular structure left the roadway, but issued a playful traffic advisory.
"For Sale! Slightly damaged house in a ditch on I-94," the social media post reads. "Pros- Quick access to the interstate and Bass Pro Shops! Cons- You're in a ditch and close to the loud interstate!"
Provided
