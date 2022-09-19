 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: The funeral, final procession of Queen Elizabeth II

The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A gallery of photos from Monday's final day of mourning in Britain — the funeral and royal procession of the queen:

