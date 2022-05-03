Photos: The scene outside the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Police have erected a low metal fence outside of the Supreme Court blocking access to all but the lowest level of the building’s steps and separating demonstrators into separate pens.

Anti-abortion rights protestors carried signs Tuesday that said “Ignore Roe” and “In God We Trust,” while their pro-abortion-rights counterparts held placards declaring “Bans off our Bodies” and “Impeach Kavanaugh" — a reference to Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

One man with a bullhorn shouted, “Before the United States, before the constitution, there was God’s law.”

The crowds were expected to build throughout the day as people finished work. Multiple pro-rights groups called for a mobilization and mass gathering at the court at 5 p.m.

Here's a collection of photos from the Supreme Court:

