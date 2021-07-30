Pilot recalls sudden, chaotic shipwreck off Georgia coast

“You know, I instinctively am giving commands that a pilot would give, under crazy circumstances,” he said. “But at the exact moment I was doing that, I’m not sure that I had the context that the rudder and propeller are already out of the water. Because it’s like that. And all areas there’s darkness, and alarms. The only thing that worked on that ship after the capsizing were alarms.”

The documents released this week are not the final report into the cause of the wreck, which is still under investigation.

But at public hearings last year, experts testified that the way its cargo was being carried was a key factor. A U.S. Coast Guard analysis found that unstable loading had left its center of gravity too high, making the vessel susceptible to rolling over, an expert told officials during the hearings last year. Investigators from the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board will use evidence from the hearings to publish a report of their findings, with recommendations aimed at improving safety.