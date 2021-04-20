Pilot views obstructed, alerts missing in midair plane crash

Aircraft rely on “see and avoid” by pilots to prevent midair crashes, the staff said. But the crash occurred on a clear day in the afternoon.

The Beaver pilot’s view would have been obstructed by the airplane’s structure and a passenger seated to his right during the critical moments before the crash. The Otter pilot’s view was obscured by a window post, the staff said.

William Bramble, the NTSB’s human performance specialist, told the board that both planes were equipped with systems that track other planes, but visual and audible alerts weren’t working in either plane due to malfunctions.

“The Otter pilot seemed to miss seeing the target (the other plane) on the display because he last recalled looking at the display about four minutes before the collision,” Bramble said.

