Pilots say they, too, were molested by Univ. of Michigan doc

For 40 years, Anderson was designated by the Federal Aviation Administration as a medical examiner in the region. It meant pilots, air traffic controllers and others who were required to have health exams could make an appointment with him. Indeed, documents obtained by the AP under a public records request provide a small window on that part of his work.

Anderson set his rates and had no financial relationship with the FAA. He proudly defended his skills when another doctor complained that he was performing too many exams and not grounding many pilots.

“I schedule two exams a day and two extra on Thursday evenings and three on Saturday,” he told the FAA in 1973. “This quite comfortably handles over 750 a year, if desired. ... I have not approached this number, as your records will show.”

Anderson said he believed in a “complete examination.”

“A few have left me because they have desired less of a physical exam than I am willing to give,” he said.