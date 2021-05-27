Pipeline breach spills crude oil on Crow Reservation in Montana

A breached oil pipeline has spilled an undetermined amount of crude on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana and may have been leaking for months before it was discovered, a tribal official said Wednesday.

The spill was spotted earlier this week by a rancher checking his cows several miles east of Fort Smith in a remote area near the Montana-Wyoming border, said Vernon Hill with Crow Disaster and Emergency Services.

Crude oil could be seen on top of the soil in a deep ravine covering an area about 15 yards wide and 100 yards long, Hill said.

"It looked like it was this past winter when it broke," he said. "It was probably underneath the snow and the snow melted and they were able to see it."

Hill did not know if the leak had been stopped but said federal officials and oil companies that operate in the area were notified.

Hill said the spill was about three-quarters of a mile from Soap Creek and did not get into any waterways.