Pittsburgh museum returns lion attack display to public view

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh museum has returned to public view a 19th-century diorama that shows lions attacking a camel and its human rider, about a year after covering it up in response to complaints about how the courier was depicted.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Friday that a curtain around “Lion Attacking a Dromedary” at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History was removed a week ago and information was posted to address the controversy.

The paper said the decision was made by museum director Gretchen Baker.

X-rays have confirmed that the figure contains a human skull and jaw, presenting an ethical problem for the museum, which does not know where those remains originated. The courier’s costume has been determined to be derived from at least five separate North African cultures.

A new sign tells museum patrons that the exhibit, which vividly depicts two lions attacking a camel and its knife-wielding rider, is popular but reinforces stereotypes.