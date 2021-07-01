'Pivotal time:' Museum obtains key 1854 Lincoln letter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An 1854 letter hinting at Abraham Lincoln's transition from prairie legislator to political powerhouse, donated to the state of Illinois, was unveiled Thursday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The short missive, which a scholar once labeled “in a sense, the most interesting document Lincoln ever wrote,” explains his decision not to return to the Illinois House of Representatives so that he could remain viable for the U.S. Senate. The choice opened the door to the White House and Lincoln's preservation of the nation during the Civil War.

“Lincoln wrote it at a pivotal time in his life. Would he focus on the law or make a return to politics?" Lincoln library and museum executive director Christina Shutt said. "His decision changed history, so it’s appropriate for this letter to find a home at the library and museum dedicated to telling the story of Lincoln’s impact on the world.”

On Nov. 27, 1854, the circuit-riding attorney wrote friend and Peoria attorney Elihu N. Powell: “Acting on your advice, and my own judgment, I have declined accepting the office of Representative of this county.” He was responding to Powell's earlier reminder that service in the state House would prohibit an 1855 Senate run.