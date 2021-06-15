Pixar’s ‘Luca’ invites you to summer in the Italian Riviera

“You’re trying to capture texture,” said producer Andrea Warren. “We were adding imperfections to it. Instead of the shiny computer images, we wanted it to look like a brush stroke or the edge of a pastel."

Even the waves, she said, are designed to evoke the “feeling of a wave” and not a photorealistic rendering.

It wasn't the only challenge they faced: Right as the next phase of production was about to begin, the pandemic hit. Suddenly everyone was scrambling to finish “Luca” from home.

“We had to get inventive really quickly to stay on track because our release date never changed,” Warren said. “It definitely brought out a scrappiness, ingenuity and flexibility on the part of the team. We were sending iPads and microphones to people’s houses ... asking actors to be technicians on top of being actors.”

It caused some headaches. There were lost takes when someone would forget to hit record or the zoom session would cut out. Jack Dylan Grazer, who voices Alberto, recorded his dialogue from his mother’s closet where he sometimes lost a take when his arm would bump up against a hanger.

“It was not ideal, but I think it was it was inspiring,” Warren said. “There was a sense of all of us getting through it together.