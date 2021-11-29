Pizza delivery man dies in eastern Indiana porch collapse

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana, police said.

Connersville Police Department officers Saturday night found that William Fields, 45, of Connersville, had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch. Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse, police said.

The death was ruled an accident, police said.

