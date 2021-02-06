PJ Morton 1st artist in residence at Dillard University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Grammy-winning musician PJ Morton is the first artist in residence at Dillard University, a historically Black private university in New Orleans.

Morton will teach master classes in songwriting, music publishing, studio production and talent management during the academic year that began in January, the school said in a news release Monday.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Dillard University. As both an HBCU graduate and a New Orleanian, it’s very important for me to pass on any and everything I can to educate and inspire,” Morton said in the statement.

The program is a new one, school spokeswoman Lauren Fox said in an email.

Morton’s team will offer internships in merchandising, studio production, management and videography, and a spring contest will choose one student to have a single produced by Morton Records, the school’s statement said.