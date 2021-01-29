Plaintiffs drop lawsuit over Facebook militia posts

According to the lawsuit, the Kenosha Guard put out a call on its Facebook page for armed people to guard property in the city, which sits along Lake Michigan between Milwaukee and Chicago. Among those who took up the call was Rittenhouse, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs argued their interactions with militia members during the protests left them traumatized. The group included Hannah Gittings, the girlfriend of Anthony Huber, one of the men Rittenhouse killed. The other plaintiffs said militia members harassed and assaulted them.

The demonstrations began after Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back during a domestic dispute, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Prosecutors earlier this month said they would not charge Sheskey, noting Blake had resisted arrest and was carrying a knife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0