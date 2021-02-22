Plan to rename many San Francisco schools is put on hold

Since then, the issue of returning students to in-person learning has loomed ever larger as COVID-19 infection and hospitalization trends have greatly improved in California.

López said reopening will be the “only focus” until children are back in school and that renaming committee meetings are being canceled for the time being.

She also said the there will be a “more deliberative process” in the future, including engaging historians from nearby universities.

“We recognize we need to slow down,” she wrote. “And we need to provide more opportunities for community input. We are working with educators at all levels to involve and educate our school communities about the renaming process. We are realizing, especially now, it will take time and energy to get that right.”

The board’s January resolution called for removing names that honored historical figures with direct or broad ties to slavery, oppression, racism or the “subjugation” of human beings.

In addition to Washington and Thomas Jefferson — former presidents who owned slaves — the list includes naturalist John Muir, Spanish missionary Junipero Serra, American Revolution patriot Paul Revere and Francis Scott Key, the composer of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The name of California Sen. Diane Feinstein, whose star has faded among some liberals, also would be removed from an elementary school under the plan.

