SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Plane believed to be carrying basketball star Brittney Griner lands in US after high-profile Russian prisoner swap.
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said.
