AP

Plane clips other aircraft at Florida airport; no injuries

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — The wingtip of a plane loaded with passengers clipped the auxiliary power unit of a parked empty aircraft nearby as it pushed back from the gate at a small Florida airport Monday.

Both planes at Punta Gorda Airport are owned by Allegiant Air, according to a statement from the airline, which said there were no injuries.

The 136 passengers and six crew members of the Springfield, Illinois-bound plane had to disembark, and the flight was canceled.

Passengers had the option of getting on another flight or receiving a full refund. They also were given $250 per itinerary, as well as $150 vouchers, Allegiant said in the statement.

“We’re very sorry for the disruption this has caused to our customers’ travel plans," the statement said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

