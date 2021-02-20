 Skip to main content
Plane drops debris during emergency landing near Denver
AP

Plane drops debris during emergency landing near Denver

DENVER (AP) — A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday.

The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport and that no injuries had been reported from the incident.

Photos posted by the police department showed large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Denver.

No other details were immediately available.

