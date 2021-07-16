Plenty at stake for NBC as COVID Olympics opening looms

NBC considers anticipation levels relatively meaningless before Olympians get into the starting blocks. Andy Billings, director of the sports communications program at the University of Alabama, said he sees positive signs for NBC in the attention paid to televised Olympic team trials.

The lack of a live audience is one issue NBC is working hard to counteract.

The company said it would not pipe in fake crowd noise. That's a technicality, since the Olympic Broadcasting Service, which provides the video and audio feeds of events that NBC will use, is working to “create ... an atmosphere for the athletes so they're not competing without any crowd murmur or presence,” Solomon said.

NBC is looking to amplify the sounds of competition — the splash of the pool, the interplay between coach and athlete — to give viewers the feel of being there, she said.

Without the broadcast staple of a cutaway to nervous parents in the stands, NBC will try to recreate that by showing viewing parties back in the United States.

NBC's prime-time coverage will almost exclusively be devoted to swimming and diving, track and field, gymnastics and beach volleyball, as it has in the past. There will be some exceptions, like gold medal games in men's and women's basketball.