AP

Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond

  • Updated
  • 0

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — One person was fatally shot and at least five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at a house party Friday night near Richmond, authorities said.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said police were called to the party and received additional reports of shots fired while responding to the initial call in Chester, Virginia, WWBT-TV reported.

One person was found dead at an intersection, authorities said. At least five others were shot, including a person who also broke an arm, police said.

No additional information was immediately made available.

Chester is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Richmond.

