Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in park shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a park in Portland, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a report of shots fired at Normandale Park on Saturday at about 8 p.m.

Arriving officers found one woman dead, and two men and three other women were taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police have not named anyone involved in the shooting.

Social media flyers show there was a planned march for Amir Locke, a Black man who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis, the same time the shooting took place, KOIN-TV reported.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner is expected to identify the woman killed and determine the cause of death. An investigation is ongoing.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KOIN-TV.

