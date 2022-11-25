 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: 1 shot at NC Walmart, officers search for shooter

  • 0

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — One person was injured in a shooting inside a North Carolina Walmart on Friday, police said. Officers are still searching for the shooter.

Police were called to the Walmart in Lumberton for a report of gunshots around 11:30 a.m. Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Lumberton police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they were not able to find a shooter or any victims, but surveillance video showed the shooter fleeing the store as it was evacuated, police said.

The victim later arrived at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, police said. They were not aware of any other people injured in the incident.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between two individuals who know each other, police said.

People are also reading…

The shooting came days after six co-workers at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, were shot and killed by a supervisor, who then killed himself, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday, public defenders refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich." They note in footnotes that the 22-year-old is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. There was no elaboration about it. Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting, was scheduled appear for the first time in court Wednesday by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities have said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolling blackouts and freezing temperatures: Ukrainians struggle on amid power cuts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News