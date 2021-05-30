Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

“We mourn the loss of the two victims and are praying for the recovery of the more than 20 people injured at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah. We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift & severe!” DeSantis tweeted.

Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones said he wants DeSantis to do more than just pray. He's calling on the governor to sit down with Democrats to discuss meaningful ways of addressing gun violence.

“Thoughts and prayers have been going on for years and thoughts and prayers haven't done a damn thing inside the Black community — or any community when it comes to gun violence,” Jones said.

But he acknowledged Republicans are resistant to discuss the issue.

“Republicans don't want to talk about guns. They think we're trying to take their guns away from them. If their talking point is that guns are for protection, or that guns are for hunting, just know that that terminology is different in certain communities,” Jones said. “Some of these individuals are using guns to murder. Some of these individuals are using guns to hunt people.”