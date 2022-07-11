LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police: 2 killed, 3 wounded at 4 Southern California 7-Eleven locations on July 11, or 7/11; suspect at large.
Police: 2 killed, 3 wounded at 4 Southern California 7-Eleven locations on July 11, or 7/11; suspect at large
