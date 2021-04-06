Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in Maryland

In this photo provided by WJLA, police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Md., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
WJLA via AP
This story will be updated.
FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there are at least two victims. They said the suspect was "down."
The shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles from Fort Detrick. It was unclear if the suspect had approached the Army base. Fort Detrick's public affairs office didn't immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment.
Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company's Frederick location but not at the business itself.
"One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities," said Mutschler, who is based in New York.
No further information was immediately available.
Photos: Memorial pays tribute to Colorado shooting victims
A makeshift memorial was created outside the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, where a gunman killed 10 people on March 22, one of a string of recent mass shootings in the U.S.
Star Samkus, who works at the King Soopers grocery store and knew three of the victims of a mass shooting at the store a day earlier, cries while kneeling in front of crosses placed in honor of the victims, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Police cruiser parked outside Boulder Police Department is covered with bouquets in tribute after an officer was one of the victims of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A mourner carries a bouquet of flowers to place along a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place at a King Soopers grocery store a day earlier, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Clockwise from back center, Sophia Kennedy, Kaylynn Devivo, Nirbisha Shetsha and Josie Elowsky comfort each other along a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store a day earlier, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Louis Saxton plays his cello by a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Clockwise from center back, Sophia Kennedy, Kaylynn Devivo, Nirbisha Shetsha and Josie Elowsky hug along a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place a day earlier in a King Soopers grocery store, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Friends sit with Star Samkus, center, who works at the King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place a day earlier, by crosses placed for the victims, late Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Samkus said that she worked with three of the victims of the killing spree. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Bouquets line a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place the day before in a King Soopers grocery store, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Mourners embrace, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, along a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place at a King Soopers grocery store the day before, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A solemn group of King Soopers employees, left, some from the Boulder store and some from the same district, brought large displays of flowers for each of the victims of a mass shooting at a Boulder Kings Soopers store on Monday. Each display had a card with condolences for the victims' families and signed by their King Sooper family. The group brought their flowers to a fence around the King Soopers where a makeshift memorial has been made for the victims of a mass shooting, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)
Jerilee Bennett
A sign from residents of south Boulder stands amid bouquets left along a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A man leaves a bouquet on a police cruiser parked outside the Boulder Police Department after an officer was one of the victims of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Tanice Cisneros walks by an anti-gun sign on the way to leave flowers for her friend, Rikki Olds on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Olds was a King Soopers employee that was killed at the Boulder King Soopers on Monday. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)
Jerilee Bennett
Jared Gallegos had been standing out for nearly an hour, clutching a bouquet of flowers to leave in memory of his childhood friend, Rikki Olds, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Rikki was shot and killed at the Boulder King Soopers on Monday in Boulder, Colorado. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)
Jerilee Bennett
Mourners walk along a fence put up around the parking lot Tuesday, March 23, 2021, where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Couple embrace along a fence put up around the parking lot Tuesday, March 23, 2021, where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Mourners embrace after leaving bouquets on a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Roses are intertwined through the mesh of a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place the day before in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A mourner leaves a bouquet of flowers along a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Kiefer Johnson places a bouquet of flowers into a makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place a day earlier, in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!