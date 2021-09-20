Police: 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school Monday afternoon, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details. The suspect was not in custody, but Drew said evidence was recovered on school grounds. Investigators were looking at footage and other evidence and working with FBI and schools to identify the suspect, he said.

The building was evacuated, and FBI agents and state troopers were searching the school for anyone remaining inside, Drew said.

George Parker, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools, said the high school does random searches for guns. Classes resumed on Sept. 8, so students were in their second full week of the school year.