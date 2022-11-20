Police: 22-year-old gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, subdued by patrons

Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 18 before being subdued by “heroic” patrons. Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says two firearms were found at the scene at the Club Q after the Saturday night shooting. The El Paso County district attorney said Investigators were still determining a motive, and the shooting was being investigated to see if it rises to the level of a hate crime. The gunman, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, was taken into custody. In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.