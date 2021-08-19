Police: 3 Albuquerque officers shot responding to robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers were shot and another was injured while responding to a robbery, authorities said Thursday.

Police Chief Harold Medina said one of the officers was hit in the chest above his bulletproof vest and was listed in critical condition. One officer was shot in the arm and another was saved when he was struck in the vest. The fourth officer was injured by shrapnel or glass.

Police said two suspects were in custody, including one who was shot and taken to the hospital. No other details were released, as authorities said they still were questioning witnesses and asking anyone with video or photos of the incident to come forward.

Authorities initially closed roads and nearby schools were put on lockdown as officers swarmed an area near a coffee shop in a commercial district on the city's northeast side. Police confirmed early on that they were responding to a “critical incident" and described the scene as active as they scoured the surrounding neighborhood for a suspect who has since been found.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called it a horrible scene and asked for residents to pull together for the officers and their families.