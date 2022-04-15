 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police: 3 found shot to death in Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people were found shot to death Friday inside an Indianapolis apartment, police said.

Police officers found the three adults dead after being called to the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on the city's northwest side about a reported shooting, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

She said there is no threat to the public and police were not looking for a suspect. Homicide detectives were on scene talking to witnesses and gathering evidence, Burris said.

“Conflict resolution cannot be solved with gun violence,” she said. “People lose their lives. Communities are shaken, they are broken because we continue to answer violence for violence and that is not acceptable in our community.”

Chelsea Laureano, who lives in the building across from where the shooting happened, told The Indianapolis Star that she was unloading groceries when she heard people screaming and a woman yelling to call the police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

