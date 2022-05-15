 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

  • Updated
  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said.

Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Police said a large group of attendees fled the venue after gunfire was reportedly heard at about 10 p.m.

“At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded,” police said in a statement.

Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and to remain in place, officials said.

The two-day festival, which began Saturday, features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris and Ne-Yo.

