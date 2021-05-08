Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

“They just want to make sure if someone might have dumped a weapon, we don’t miss it,” he told the newspaper.

Videos shared on social media community forums show officers who appeared to be arresting a man outside the mall. Other footage showed shoppers running out of the stores or seeking cover.

Luke Lockart, 22, said he was in Armani Exchange checking out when he heard screaming and things falling over because people were running into the store and knocking over mannequins.

“They were trying to hide anywhere they could because no one knew what was going on,” said Lockart, who works in real estate.

The staff at the store eventually locked the doors and asked people to go into a back room, he said.

Police and first responders were running through the hallway outside within minutes.

“They were on top of it,” he said.

He followed updates on social media about what was happening including rumors that the suspect had not yet been caught, saying “It was a very uneasy feeling,” adding that this “happens too often.”