Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware
AP

Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

  Updated
Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

A statement from Wilmington, Delaware police says three police officers were shot while responding to a call on Wednesday night. The officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition. There was no immediate word about suspects or arrests.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

