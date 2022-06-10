Police: 3 shot at shopping mall in Maryland suburbs of DC

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) — Three people were shot and wounded Friday afternoon at a shopping mall in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., police said.

Prince George’s County Police tweeted that the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. near the entrance of The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, about a mile southeast of the border with Washington, D.C.

Three people were taken to hospitals, a man in critical condition and two women with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The shooter or shooters have fled the scene, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

