 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago's South Side
0 Comments
AP

Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago's South Side

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO (AP) — An argument in a residence on Chicago's South Side early Tuesday erupted into gunfire, leaving four people dead and four others injured, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:42 a.m., police said, and no arrests were immediately made. Police had few details about the victims, but it appeared that none of them were juveniles.

Identities of the dead weren’t immediately released.

The four injured included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and another man who was shot in the back of the head. Their conditions were unknown, according to police.

A 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big helicopters to fight Southern California fires

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News