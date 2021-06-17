Police: 4 slain in Chicago mass killing all shot in head

CHICAGO (AP) — A mass shooting that left four people dead and four others wounded at a house on Chicago's South Side was believed to have been carried out by two people who shot all but one of the victims in the head, according to a police report.

Police received a call about shots fired from people on the second floor of the house at about 5:45 a.m., and when they arrived they found four people dead in various rooms, according to a report based on preliminary information.

All had been shot in the head, as had three of the victims who survived, and the other surviving victim was shot in the back. According to the report, several .45-caliber and 9 mm shells were found throughout the house.