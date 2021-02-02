Police: 5 children, 1 adult fatally shot at Oklahoma home

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Six people were shot to death early Tuesday at a home in Oklahoma, including five young children, and a person who is suspected in the killings was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, police said in a press release.

Once there, officers encountered a person with a gun who was later taken into custody. Officers at the scene found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital, police said.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin described the slain youths as “small children,” but said police do not have exact ages yet. She said authorities don't yet have a motive but do not believe any other suspects are involved.

“We don’t believe that it’s random but we just don’t have details yet of the why or what happened,” Hamlin said.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, she said.

Authorities have not released the name of the person arrested or any details about the people who died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0