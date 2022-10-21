 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

  • Updated
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said.

“This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department,” police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined.

He said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles (42 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

