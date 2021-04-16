Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

It was the latest in a recent string of mass shootings across the U.S. Last month, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses across the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

It was at least the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis alone. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during at argument at a home in March.

"I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy," Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat whose district includes much of the city, tweeted.

Police were called to reports of gunfire Thursday just after 11 p.m., and officers "came in contact with (an) active shooter incident," Cook said. The gunman later killed himself.

"The officers responded, they came in and did their job. A lot of them are trying to face this, because this is a sight that no one should have to see," Cook said.

FedEx released a statement saying saying it is cooperating with authorities.