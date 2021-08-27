Police: Arizona family tried to kidnap woman over dishonor

PHOENIX (AP) — Police arrested six members of a Phoenix-area family they say targeted a 20-year-old relative and tried to kidnap her because they disapprove of her boyfriend, who doesn't share their Muslim faith.

The woman, who is 20 weeks pregnant, told police she was afraid her relatives will kill her because they believe she has brought dishonor to the family, detectives wrote in a probable cause statement filed in Maricopa County Superior Court following the arrests on Th ursday. Police believe the family wanted to send the victim back to Iraq, authorities wrote.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria said Friday the victim, her boyfriend and his family have filed more than 20 police reports from the West Valley to Yuma alleging crimes including disorderly conduct, harassment, aggravated assault and kidnapping. Police did not identify the victim or the boyfriend.

Those arrested include the victim's parents, ages 63 and 59, and four siblings, who range in age from 31 to 36.