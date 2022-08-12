BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said.
Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting, the Bloomington Police Department announced.
“A week ago, we said that you can’t shoot at the mall and expect to get away with it. You can’t commit these acts and think you’re going to enjoy the freedoms of a free society,” Bloomington police Chief Booker Hodges said.
According to court documents, Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn't immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf.
Police earlier said that Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people. The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. No injuries were reported.
Lark and the other man had just left a barbershop in Chicago when they were arrested, Hodges said. They were taken into custody without incident and jailed in Chicago pending extradition.
Three people accused of helping the two men escape the mall were charged Monday with aiding an offender.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
