Police arrest man on murder charge in Austin mass shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas have arrested a 19-year-old man on a murder warrant for the killing of a tourist during a mass shooting in downtown Austin that also wounded more than a dozen people, prosecutors in the city said Thursday.

Officers with a fugitive task force took De’ondre White into custody Thursday afternoon on a warrant for the killing of 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor during the shooting on Austin’s 6th Street, the Travis County District Attorney's office said in a statement. Prosecutors said they also intend to seek multiple aggravated assault charges against White.

It was not immediately clear where White had been arrested, where he was being held and whether he has an attorney. The Travis County sheriff's and district attorney's offices did not immediately respond to an email request from The Associated Press.