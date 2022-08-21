Police arrest several after panic at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. to ensure the safety of attendees. Police confirmed there have been no reported injuries.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident but local media outlets have confirmed people were running from reported gunfire.

The identities of the people who were arrested have not been made public. An investigation is ongoing.

The fair will resume normal operations on Sunday, officials said.

The Kentucky State Fair, which began Thursday, is an annual multiday event held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.