Police: At least 6 wounded in southern Illinois shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded, authorities said, and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

The wounded were taken to area hospitals following the Thursday afternoon shooting in East St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. Details on their conditions weren’t released.

Stephen Pierce said he was waiting for a bus with his wife and children when he heard “boom, boom, boom.” He said his wife was wounded in the arm.

“Our backs were turned and the next thing you know they just started shooting and it came at the back of my head and I didn’t know what to do but to get up and run,” Pierce told KMOV-TV.