Police: Black teens wrongly detained at Target in California

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department has said three teens, who are Black, were wrongly detained at a Target store in Westlake Village during a grand theft investigation last week.

The teens — a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds — from Thousand Oaks were walking home Jan. 17 after attending church with friends when they decided to stop at Target to buy snacks, the Ventura County Star reported.

The teens said they were the victims of racial profiling by Target staff and county deputies.

One of the boys told the Star that he and his friends were unaware there was a shoplifting incident while they were in the store, where the suspects smashed through the glass in the electronics section and stole smartphones.

“We were being followed in the store by an employee who told us, ‘Hey, I can’t have you guys loitering,’” he said. He explained the group decided to leave but found the exit barricaded with shopping carts.

The teen said Target security staff did not let the teens leave despite other visitors exiting.