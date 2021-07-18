 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons
0 Comments
AP

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

The theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami, investigators said. The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

“This is an only in Miami story,” Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes told the Miami Herald. “You can’t make this up.”

About 35 people were affected. Some were taken to hospitals for treatment, including the store manager, but officials were not sure how many or whether any had to be admitted. Bear mace is a strong irritant to a person's eyes and respiratory system.

A portion of the mall was evacuated after the macing Saturday. The man believed responsible got away in a cab.

The suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once he is arrested, Valdes said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News