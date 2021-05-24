Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run

Terry, 26, is charged with murder in a shooting in York in early May, the killing in Great Falls of the estranged husband of the woman who drove the car as he fired at officers, and the deaths of two other people in Missouri on May 15 during robberies in the St. Louis suburbs, authorities said.

Sometime overnight, Terry was spotted wearing no shoes and all black clothing. Hundreds of officers surrounded the area in eastern Chester County as the sun rose Monday.

The main highway through that part of the county was closed to only one lane of traffic. Other roads were closed, too. Deputies urged people to stay inside, lock their doors and call 911 for anything suspicious.

The search grew from about 100 officers last week to 300 officers Monday. The seven-day manhunt in the same area for a suspect is one of the longest in recent memory in South Carolina.

“He’s been homeless for some time and may have spent long periods of time living in the woods. I’m not saying he is Superman, but that could help explain some things,” Suskin said,