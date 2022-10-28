BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Police: Deaths of 2 adults, 6 kids found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide; both adults suspected.
Police: Deaths of 2 adults, 6 kids found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide; both adults suspected
- AP
