Police defend withholding details in South Carolina killings

“At this stage of any investigation such as this, it is exceedingly difficult to know precisely what evidence, witnesses, and information are of ultimate importance, and what evidence, witnesses, or information proves to be of little value,” the State Law Enforcement Division and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in court papers.

Colleton County deputies turned the investigation over to state police almost immediately.

The Post and Courier's lawyer argued the state agency was heavy-handed with how it blacked out information in the reports. He said the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act requires the agency to say exactly how any information not released would affect the investigation instead of allowing officials to just say it might cause a problem.

State police released 18 pages of reports last month. All but one page had redactions and some pages were entirely blacked out.