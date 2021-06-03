Police: Delaware man kills himself after shooting 3 officers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who shot three officers responding to a domestic violence call has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Thursday.

Wilmington police said officers went to an apartment in northwest Wilmington about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call. As the officers entered the apartment, Bernard Goodwyn, 31, began shooting at them, striking all three, authorities said in a news release.

The three officers were transported to the hospital in stable condition, and one was treated and released. Two of the officers have been with the department since 2014, and the third since 2018.

With help from several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, police established a perimeter around the apartment building and tried over the course of about 12 hours to negotiate Goodwyn’s surrender. When officers made entry into the room where he was holed up Thursday morning, they found him dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Goodwyn's body was taken to the medical examiner's office. Police said the gun he used was recovered at the scene.