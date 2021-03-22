Police: Embattled NYPD officer fired gun at Atlantic Ocean

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer who’s been arrested twice for alleged brutality was arrested again Sunday after police on Long Island say he fired a pistol into the Atlantic Ocean while off duty.

David Afanador, 39, was carrying a loaded pistol and three loaded high-capacity magazines when officers investigating a report of shots fired in Long Beach saw him walking off the beach with three other people around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Afanador was charged last year with putting a Black man in a banned chokehold while responding to a call at a Queens boardwalk. The NYPD suspended him without pay after that arrest and then placed him on restricted assignment. He was not authorized to carry firearms, police said.

An NYPD spokesperson, Sgt. Edward Riley, said Afanador has again been suspended without pay.

Afanador is expected to be arraigned Monday in Long Beach City Court on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon and possession of alcohol, which is banned at Ocean Beach Park.